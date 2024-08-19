spetses-port-authority:-caution-urged-for-recreational-boat-captains-when-approaching-and-staying-at-the-old-port

Following the recent fire aboard the ferry boat “Kapetan Stavros” while it was docked at the Old Port of Spetses, the need to implement and enforce the master plan for the island’s port has been brought back into focus.

The letter, sent by the Spetses Port Authority on July 3, 2024, and addressed to the Municipal Port Fund, was also copied to the Port Regulatory Authority, the Public Port Authority, the Association of Greek Tourist Boat Owners, the Professional Tourist Boat Owners’ Association, the Panhellenic Union of Day Cruise Boats, the Panhellenic Yacht Crew Union, and local travel agents, with the subject “Determination of Berthing Positions at the Old Port of Spetses.”

