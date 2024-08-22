angeliki-frangou:-placed-orders-for-the-construction-of-four-additional-tankers-worth-$263.7-million

Navios Maritime Partners, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and owned by Angeliki Frangou, a diversified company, has added four more shipbuilding orders for large aframax tankers as part of its ongoing extensive fleet renewal process.

The four tankers, each with a capacity of 115,000 dwt and equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers), will cost a total of $263.7 million and are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

This brings the total number of LR2 tankers under construction for Navios to 14. The company is also building six MR2 product carriers.

Navios has also confirmed an order during the last quarter for two 7,900 TEU vessels, methanol-ready and equipped with scrubbers, with a total cost of $212 million.

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and have been chartered for four-year periods with Ocean Network Express.

These two orders increase the number of new boxships under construction to eight. The ships are estimated to cost around $700 million, with expected revenues of approximately $800 million from charters.

In the dry bulk sector, Navios has chosen to exercise its purchase rights on previously chartered capacity.

So far this year, it has declared options on five Japanese-built bulk carriers, with the latest being a 2015-built ship.

Navios also disclosed that last month it agreed to sell three more vessels.

The sales, including two 2009-built MR2 tankers and a 2005-built post-panamax vessel, are expected to generate gross proceeds of $64.6 million.

These sales bring the total number of vessels sold this year to seven, with expected gross proceeds of $157.2 million.

Excluding the three vessels under sales agreements, Navios now operates a fleet of 179 vessels, including newbuilds, consisting of 75 bulkers, 48 containerships, and 56 tankers.

