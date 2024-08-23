“My house 2”: New criteria for beneficiaries – New houses included in the program

The new program will have a budget of up to €2 billion, with low-income thresholds and revised age limits, allowing applicants up to 50 years old to participate.

According to scenarios currently being considered, changes will also be made to the age limit of eligible properties. As reported by “Ελεύθερος Τύπος,” newer homes, under 15 years old, are expected to be included, increasing the available options.

Income Criteria

There is consideration to broaden the criteria to cover as many beneficiaries as possible.

Currently, the income threshold is €16,000 for single individuals and €24,000 per couple, with an additional €3,000 for each child. For single-parent families, the maximum limit was €27,000.

Property Criteria

Newer homes, under 15 years old, are expected to be included to provide more options.

Loan Interest Rate

Interest rates will be about 50% lower than market rates. There is a provision for zero interest and full state coverage of loans for large families with many children.

Loan Terms

The loan will cover 90% of the property’s value in the second cycle as well. It will have a duration of up to 30 years. Additionally, the European Commission requires the energy upgrade of properties.

Age Criteria

The age limit will be raised, allowing beneficiaries up to 49 years old to apply. In the first cycle, the program covered young people aged 25 to 39.

It is worth noting that, according to the government’s schedule, applications will begin in the fall. However, more details will be announced during the Thessaloniki International Fair (ΔΕΘ) in early September (7/9).

The program is expected to be funded with a total of €2 billion, with €1 billion coming from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, and the other €1 billion provided by Greek banks.

