China‘s anti-dumping investigation on dairy products imported by the European Union will be handled in an open and transparent manner on the basis of Chinese laws and regulations, in accordance with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced.

The same ministry’s spokesman He Yadong said the investigation was triggered in response to a request from the Chinese domestic industry, noting that the investigation is essentially different from the European Commission’s anti-dumping investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, as the European investigation was triggered without being requested by EU member states or European industry.

Dumping is a form of unfair competition where products are sold abroad at a price unreasonably lower than in the domestic market.

- China: Beijing’s anti-dumping investigation into imported European dairy products appeared first on ProtoThema English.