athens-stock-exchange:-new-rise-with-an-eye-on-1,440-points

The Greek stock market is tuning in to the upward trends of the international markets today (27/8). The next milestone is 1,440 points and the target -attainable for now- is to break through it, in case the positive momentum is maintained for a second consecutive session.

Specifically, the General Index is up +0.34% to trade at 1,442.58 points, with a daily high of 1,443.01 points and a daily low of 1,437.99 points. Supportive for the domestic market is the rotation of the leading stocks that give a boost to the board.

The Athens Avenue is going through the second half of August remaining “stuck” in the 1,425-1,440 points area. The stability comes in the wake of the sharp fluctuations at the beginning of the month, due to the global sell off on “Black Monday” (August 5), where the GD had “sunk” to 1,340 points.

The recovery was rapid but not universal, with July’s 1,470 points looking out of reach for now. At 1,460 points is the next resistance point and 1,420 points is the equivalent of support. What is required is the activation of investors with an increase in turnover to levels above 100 million euros, in view of the September full of developments.

With more of an overseas focus, today’s session is also unfolding, as traders stand by US inflation data and Nvidia’s results. In addition, they are closely watching developments regarding geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. According to analysts, the prevailing scenario is a build-up around current levels, as investors will maintain a wait-and-see stance ahead of the upcoming results.

