    Bitcoin: “Flirting” with $65,000 after Fed rate cut signal

    The US ETF Bitcoin has hit a seven-day net inflow streak.

    The cryptocurrency gained 7,4% last week, the biggest gain for such a period since mid-July.

    Bitcoin touched $65,000 for the first time in about three weeks, helped by a revival in demand for dedicated US-traded mutual funds amid signs that the Federal Reserve is about to ease monetary policy.

    The biggest digital asset rose 1.2% to $65,030 on Monday, before retreating to $64,000 at 1:35 p.m. in Singapore.

