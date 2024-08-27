digital-job-card:-pilot-application-in-tourism-and-catering-starts-from-1-september

The tourism and restaurant industries are next in line to have digital work cards, with the measure to be piloted in September, Labour Minister Niki Kerameos told a radio station (Parapolitika FM).

Businesses in the sectors that will gradually start implementing the digital card measure will initially – without the imposition of penalties – record the difficulties and problems that may arise so that they can point them out and correct them before proceeding to its regular implementation.

It will be recalled that since July, the digital work card measure has been implemented in Industry and Retail enterprises, employing some 600,000 workers. Earlier it was implemented in the former public utilities, banks, supermarkets, security companies, and insurance companies.

