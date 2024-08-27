Piraeus ranked 4th in 2023 – up from 5th in 2022 – among the top 15 container handling ports in Europe, from which a total of 72.5 million TEUs were handled, according to PortEconomics.eu.

It surpassed the port of Valencia, while the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Hamburg are in the top three.

It is worth noting that the ports of Piraeus (Piraeus Port Authority-PPA/OLP-COSCO Shipping), Gioia Tauro (Italy), and Sines (Portugal) were the only three ports that saw an increase in container traffic in 2023 compared to 2022.

Piraeus was among the three ports – along with Gdansk (Poland) and Sines – that recorded the largest increase in throughput between 2007 and 2023.

The port of Piraeus is back in 4th place in Europe