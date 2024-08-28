analyst-predicts-bitcoin-will-top-out-by-2025,-but-at-what-price-target?

Bitcoin market performance and historical patterns continue to interest analysts and investors, with many of them using this to gauge what and how the asset is likely to move in the future.

According to Mags, a well-known crypto analyst, Bitcoin may follow a familiar pattern observed in previous cycles, where the cryptocurrency reaches its peak several months after the halving event.

Peak Will Be 2025, But What Price Target?

In a recent post on X, Mags highlighted the notable gains Bitcoin experienced in the aftermath of previous halvings, suggesting that if history repeats itself, Bitcoin could top out between June and October 2025, approximately 400-550 days from now.

Mags noted that in the 2013 cycle, Bitcoin surged by more than 9,500%, peaking 406 days after the halving. The 2017 cycle also saw a 4,100% increase, with Bitcoin topping out 511 days post-halving.

Additionally. in 2021, Bitcoin’s gains were more modest, with a 636% increase, peaking 546 days after the halving.

Currently, Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase following its recent halving, and Mags speculates that even if the growth in this cycle is just half of what was seen in previous cycles, it could still result in a 300% increase from current levels, pushing Bitcoin’s price to around $200,000.

#Bitcoin – When Will Bitcoin Top Out? Bitcoin has shown a pattern in previous cycles where it tops out several months after the halving event. In 2013, Bitcoin pumped by over 9,500% and peaked 406 days after the halving. In 2017, it climbed by 4,100%, reaching its peak 511… pic.twitter.com/VMuZ88BJ5M — Mags (@thescalpingpro) August 26, 2024

Bitcoin Current Market Performance

Despite the optimistic long-term outlook, Bitcoin’s short-term performance has shown weakness. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price has declined by 2.1%, bringing it down to a current trading price of $61,911 at the time of writing.

This decline is reflected in Bitcoin’s market capitalization, which has seen approximately $27 billion flow out over the same period. Interestingly, despite the price drop, Bitcoin’s daily trading volume has increased significantly, rising from $24 billion yesterday to over $28 billion today.

In addition to these market movements, there has been notable activity in Bitcoin’s exchange netflows. A recent report from a CryptoQuant analyst highlighted several instances of large negative netflows, where significant amounts of Bitcoin were withdrawn from exchanges.

The report pointed to three dates: July 5th, July 16th, and August 27th, where 60,000 BTC, 50,000 BTC, and 45,000 BTC, respectively, were withdrawn from exchanges.

It is worth noting that large negative netflows like these are generally seen as a bullish indicator, as they suggest that investors might be moving their Bitcoin off exchanges to hold for the long term, potentially reducing selling pressure in the market.

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView