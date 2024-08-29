ELSTAT: Unemployment fell to 9.9% in July

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2024 stood at 9.9% compared to 11.1% in July 2023 and the downwardly revised 9.5% in June 2024, according to data released by ELSTAT.

Employed persons amounted to 4,229,548 persons, an increase of 26,303 persons compared to July 2023 (0.6%) and a decrease of 46,286 persons compared to June 2024 (-1.1%).

Unemployed persons were 465,167 persons, a decrease of 62,204 persons compared to July 2023 (-11.8%) and an increase of 16,728 persons compared to June 2024 (3.7%).

Persons under 75 years of age not in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force,” i.e., persons not working or looking for work, totaled 3,081,262, an increase of 11,693 persons over July 2023 (0.4%) and 26,998 persons over June 2024 (0.9%).

