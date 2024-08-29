Greek shipowners remain dominant – A snapshot of the Greek-owned commercial fleet

The strength of Greek shipping remains robust. In 2023, the Greek-owned fleet reached 6,494 commercial vessels of all types, according to a study by Petrofin SA. Over the last decade, the size of the world’s largest fleet has seen a significant increase, while the average age of the ships has also risen since 2016.

As Petrofin analysts explain, “To focus on the true strength of Greek shipping, we use the 20,000 DWT threshold. This way, the Greek fleet is stripped of a large number of typically very old, small ships that mainly operate locally. Thus, we focus on the global aspect of the Greek fleet.”

