hadjidakis:-iris-a-double-opportunity-for-those-who-do-not-want-to-pay-commissions-to-banks

“IRIS is a double opportunity for those who don’t want to pay commissions to banks,” Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis noted in a post.

“For the ordinary citizen the service is free of commissions, for transactions up to 500 euros a day, easily via mobile phone. For freelancers, it has minimal bank commissions compared to POS,” Hatzidakis said.

The finance minister notes that the state has made IRIS mandatory for professionals to make it easier for everyone.

“The deadline to connect is September 2. Even if it didn’t exist, we would have to invent it!” he concludes in his post.

