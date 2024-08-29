Housing: 447 public properties found and will be to be available

Through an essentially forgotten application, the Real Estate Registry that was reactivated last October by the Minister of National Economy and Finance (MoEF), Kostis Hatzidakis, a “package” of public real estate was found that can be included in the government’s plan to solve the housing problem.

Through a huge database of 365,853 listings, 447 developable properties were found. Through the initial “clearing” of the listings, it was found that many properties had been listed two or three times by various parties involved, and for many there is ambiguity as to their characteristics.

Nevertheless, the General Secretariat of Public Property of the SFP managed to identify several that can be exploited and is now inviting a tender for a technical consultant, both to proceed with this “package” and to search for other properties through the public property database.

Specifically, as stated in the tender notice: “The Real Estate Registry (MRR) is an application that is part of the “Digital Services of Public Property and National Estates ” and is used by Public Entities to register all their real estate. The number of properties registered in the M.A.P. (mainly in the years 2013-2014 and then with fragmentary updates) is 365,853, but it is estimated to be fictitious, as there are double or triple registrations. Taking into account the need to utilize public properties for the purposes of housing policy, 447 properties were identified, following an analysis with specific suitability criteria by the Ministry of Housing and the EDF.”

The objective of the technical consultant’s work will be to improve the quality and completeness of the minimum required data for these properties in the MAP. to support the proper application of the specific criteria proposed by the political leadership for the implementation of housing policy and to identify a larger number of properties as soon as possible in order to protect the public interest.

The technical consultant, who will receive a fee of €37,200, will be responsible for:

The investigation and finalization of the already available data of the 447 properties initially identified for housing policy purposes, as well as the coordination and monitoring of the subsequent actions to confirm their suitability (technical and legal verification).

The investigation, processing and analysis of the property data registered by the Ministry of Public Works in the M.A.P., in addition to those included in the register of the EBRD, in order to identify multiple registrations of the same property, missing data.

In the same direction of the effort to solve the country’s housing problem, the General Secretariat for Public Property Management is also moving forward with a new model for the management and supervision of the capital of public institutions and endowments supervised by the Ministry, which amounts to approximately 1.120 billion euros. A special legislative committee is already in place, which is working on amendments to the Law on Common Property, with a view to modernising it and introducing innovative practices. In addition to cash, there are also many unclaimed properties in the public domain. All of these will therefore be valued and assessed to see if and how much they can contribute to solving the housing problem.

- Housing: 447 public properties found and will be to be available appeared first on ProtoThema English.