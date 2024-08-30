Tax Services are being enriched with new procedures, where taxpayers are now being served for their vehicles, according to a decision by the governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenues, Giorgos Pitsilis.

In particular, in cases where the use of digital means is not possible, citizens may contact the Tax Service Services, for:

* issue a certificate of non-payment of vehicle registration fees

* issuance of a temporary vehicle registration permit (M)

It should be noted that the above responsibilities continue to be exercised in parallel by the Centre for Tax Procedures and Services (KEFODE).

We remind you that the Tax Services also provide services:

* receipt of a key and VAT number (for cases where taxpayers choose to identify themselves in person),

* service/guidance of taxpayers in the use of the digital services of AADE,

* management of issues related to the immobilization of vehicles (passenger cars and two-wheelers), such as receipt of immobilization declaration in the case of deceased vehicles, removal of immobilization, transmission of permits and plates for vehicle deletion, registration of forced immobilizations,

* submission of a request, on behalf of the taxpayer, to the “My Requests” platform, after identification and written consent.

The service of taxpayers at the Tax Services is provided by:

* appointments, which are booked digitally in the application “My Appointments” through the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr) or through the application for mobile devices myAADEapp,

* physical presence.

- AADE: New procedures for vehicles at the Tax Services appeared first on ProtoThema English.