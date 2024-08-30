Eurozone inflation figures have been released by Eurostat. Specifically, annual inflation in Greece was 3.1% in August, up from 3% in July, according to Eurostat’s first estimate released today (30/8).

Eurozone annual inflation came in at 2.2% in August from 2.6% in July, below analyst and market forecasts.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services had the highest annual rate in August (4.2%, down from 4.0% in July), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.4%, down from 2.3% in July), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, down from 0.7% in July) and energy (-3.0%, down from 1.2% in July).

- Eurostat: 3.1% inflation in Greece in August – 2.2% in the euro area appeared first on ProtoThema English.