Greeks shipowners lead globally with 543 “green” ships built

Greek shipowners are at the forefront of building greener eco-friendly ships, with Greek shipowners almost doubling their orders.

In the first half of 2024, the total carrying capacity (dwt) of ships under construction by Greek interests increased from 24.33 million dwt to 43.01 million dwt.

Petrofin cites Clarksons data that records that Greek shipowners lead in building more environmentally friendly ships with 543 eco ships with a carrying capacity of 52,331,130 dwt under order compared to 532 ships of 42,825,520 dwt for China and 474 ships of 34,775,883 dwt for the Japanese.

According to Petrofin, Greek shipowners saw a great potential in ordering Tier III eco-ships as they will gain a comparative advantage over older conventional technology ships, as well as a useful commercial life.

Given the rapid increase in orders for dual-fuel and eco-friendly Tier III ships, the Greek fleet will continue to grow.

