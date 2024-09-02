Electricity Price Hike Halted for September – Costs Remain Below €0.15 per kWh

For most consumers, the green tariff for electricity will be less than 15 cents per kilowatt-hour in September following subsidies to be announced today by the Environment and Energy Ministry.

Suppliers obeyed the government’s admonitions and absorbed energy costs for the second month in a row, except non-vertically integrated groups (i.e. those that do not have their generation), some of which raised prices slightly, incorporating wholesale costs that ended at about the same level as in August.

Tariffs

Thus for September, the prices announced gradually yesterday by the major power generators (PPC, Metlen, Heron, Elpedison) are moving in a single price range of 15.9 cents per kilowatt hour, a policy embraced respectively by Zenith and Elin.

They are followed by the other market players whose offers “chased” higher levels, approaching (without subsidies) or exceeding 19 cents per kilowatt-hour. These are NRG, which offered a tariff at 18.73 cents per kilowatt-hour, Natural Gas at 17.3 cents, and Volton at 19.4 cents.

Specifically, the PPC yesterday announced a 2.8% reduction in the September tariff, which is set at 15.94 cents/KWh for consumption up to 500 KWh. For higher consumption, the price is set at 17.1 cents/KWh, while the night charge is set at 12.8 cents/KWh with a fixed fee of 5 euros/month. Similarly, Protergia’s tariff remains stable for the third month with the Value Special residential tariff at 15.99 cents/KWh before the subsidy. Heron’s Basic Home tariff before the subsidy is at 15.87 cents/KWh.

