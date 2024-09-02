Türkiye is emerging as this year’s “champion”, showing the biggest price increase among the major Mediterranean tourist markets in terms of vacation packages, with prices 49.5% higher in the “heart” of summer, in July. Across Europe, the increase this year is estimated at an average of 6.6% compared to last year, with Greece slightly higher at 7.5% compared to summer 2023.

The figures come from Eurostat’s Eurostat processing of “holiday packages” in Europe, which include multi-service or all-inclusive holidays, including food, accommodation, guides, day trips and so on.

For the major tourist markets in the Mediterranean, the biggest increase, and indeed across Europe, in a total of 40 markets, is recorded in Türkiye with a record 49.5% as a result of inflation, however, the Turkish coast remains very attractive for the European public who this year show a particular preference for destinations such as Antalya, Dalaman, etc. It is no coincidence that Turkish tourism this year alone in the first half of the year generated revenues of 23.7 billion dollars, with a target of 60 billion dollars and 60 million tourists this year, and is heading for a record.

In our country’s case, Eurostat ranks it 11th in the EU27 in terms of price growth on holiday packages in July, just above the European average. Greece ranks higher, with a bigger increase than the top tourist market of Spain, which had an increase in holiday packages this year at +2.4% compared to last year, but is lower compared to other “competing” markets in the Mediterranean: In France, which was in the spotlight this year due to the Olympics, package price growth was at 22.2% compared to July 2023, in Italy at +19.5% and in Cyprus at +16.7%.

- Türkiye the biggest price increase in holiday packages this year in the Mediterranean – Greece’s position appeared first on ProtoThema English.