    At 1.4 cents per kilowatt hour the subsidy on September electricity bills

    Retail electricity prices are down slightly from August and the subsidy will be 1.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

    As a reminder, prices in the September “green” electricity tariffs were announced by suppliers in the early hours of Sunday morning.

    Major power producers (PPC, Metlen, Heron, Elpedison) are moving to a single price range of 15.9 cents per kilowatt-hour, a policy embraced by Zenith and Elin respectively.

    Followed by other market players whose offers are at higher levels, approaching (without subsidies) or exceeding 19 cents per kilowatt-hour. These are NRG, which offered a tariff at 18.73 cents per kilowatt-hour, Natural Gas at 17.3 cents, and Volton at 19.4 cents.

