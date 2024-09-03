“my-house”-program:-58%-of-approved-loans-are-for-young-couples

New couples are involved, at a rate of 58%, in the approved loans under the “My House” Program, according to data forwarded to Parliament by the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis. 87% of the approved loans are for beneficiaries with an annual income of less than 24,000 euros.

“Indicative of the acceptance and success of the “My House” Program is that nine thousand one hundred and fifty-five (9,155) households acquired their own home, with 58% of the approved loans being for new couples, while 87% were for beneficiaries with an annual income of less than twenty-four thousand Euros (24.Specifically in the Dodecanese, one hundred (100) loans were approved for a total of nine million nine hundred and three thousand euros (9,903,400 euros), “says the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Housing policy was and is a high priority of the Government, which, following the developments, has taken measures, including the “My House”Program, the deputy minister said in a document forwarded to Parliament as part of parliamentary scrutiny. Through the “My House” Program, which has been a great success, points out Nikos Papathanasis, the possibility of providing low-interest or interest-free mortgage loans to young people and young couples aged twenty-five (25) to thirty-nine (39) years for the acquisition of a first home. The “My House” Program was designed and implemented by the Hellenic Development Bank (Hellenic Development Bank) in cooperation with the Public Employment Service (PES). The total budget of the Program amounts to EUR 1 billion. The monthly loan installments is significantly lower than that of market mortgages, as 75% of the loan capital is granted interest-free (subsidised by the D.I.P.A. and managed by the E.A.T.), while the remaining 25% is granted from the funds of the partner credit institutions. In addition, the possibility of full (100 %) interest rate subsidy is provided for families with three or more children (and for those who acquire this status).

The document of Mr Papathanasis was forwarded to the Parliament in response to a question submitted by ND MP Manolis Konsolas, who has proposed to formulate a special housing program for islands with up to 1,000 inhabitants. Based on the 2021 census, the islands with less than 1,000 inhabitants are Kastelorizo, Lipsi, Tilos, Agathonisi, Farmaconisi, Pserimos, Halki, Telendos, Saria, Kalolimnos, Marathi, Gyali, Levitha, Alimnia, Kinaros, Ro, Strogyli, Arki, Oinousses, Thymena, Agios Efstratios, Samioupoula, Kalamos, Kastos, Meganissi, Elafonisos, Delos, Kimolos, Folegandros, Psara, Anafi, Sikinos, Herakleia, Donousa, Schinoussa, Ano Koufonissi, Gavdos, Erekkousa, Mathraki, Othoni, Antikithira, etc.

