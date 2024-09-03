Theodoricakos: Strategic private investment in industry with 170 million euros of funding from the Ministry of Development

“We stand by our citizens and work to bring investment, jobs and better income to all,” said Development Minister Takis Theodoricakos, speaking to Action 24. In this context, he announced that within the next two months, the Ministry of Development will approve and finance with 170 million euros of strategic and flagship private investments in the industrial sector, with the main characteristics of green growth and job creation.

Theodoricakos noted that the minimum wage has increased by 27% since 2019, unemployment has now fallen to 9.5% and food inflation has been negative for four consecutive months, below the European Union average. “We are following the strictest and most demanding legislation in the EU to block the profit cap with a milestone date of December 2021, he added, noting that “26 major companies and about 2,500,000 product codes are under scrutiny.”

The development minister stressed that although in our country it is common to see catastrophism, there is no justification for increases over the plague issue or on the occasion of the Penteli fire.

In any case, the effort to reduce prices is ongoing. “We are looking for ways in which we can bring the consumer directly into contact with the producer. We will discuss this with the producers and the local government. We want people to have more choices,” Theodoricakos said.

Asked about the school basket, he noted that many chains have made reductions compared to last year, from 10% to 20% on relevant products.

