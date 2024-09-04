‘Tiresias’ is coming for delinquent tenants – What is the new electronic file

The government is developing a new “Tiresias” system for property tenants, aimed at helping landlords avoid those who leave rent and utility bills unpaid.

As mentioned in an interview on SKAI by Alexis Patelis, head of the Prime Minister’s economic office, the system will include the tenants’ details and profiles. This will show if they have left unpaid rent with previous landlords or unpaid bills, enabling landlords to avoid such tenants.

According to the plan, this new electronic platform being set up by AADE will include all the information about taxpayers’ properties. The registry is expected to be completed within the fall and will be linked with the data from the Land Registry, becoming fully operational by the end of the year.

What the new electronic file for taxpayers’ real estate will include

The new electronic file for taxpayers’ real estate will contain:

Details from the electronic “Asset Register,” created using the E9 forms submitted by individuals and legal entities. These details will be transferred without taxpayer intervention. Property owners will then review their property information and correct any discrepancies or omissions.

Information on rented properties, derived from AADE’s electronic platform for property leases and the E2 form of tax returns, which records rental income. Tenants will also have access to this new application to view the properties they rent. If discrepancies are found (e.g., a lower rent than what they pay the landlord) or if the rented property is not declared, tenants will be required to report the properties they rent and the rental amounts they pay.

This way, AADE will be able to immediately cross-check the properties declared as leased and the rental amounts received and reported by landlords and tenants.

Furthermore, the Property Ownership and Management Registry will be automatically updated whenever a property owner submits a lease information statement accepted by the tenant. It will also be updated whenever an owner declares the termination of a property lease.

