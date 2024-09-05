Close Menu
    Athens International Airport: 10.5% increase in passenger traffic in August

    A surge in passenger traffic at Athens International Airport during August 2024, recording an increase of 10.5% compared to August 2023 levels.

    According to Athens International Airport data, passenger traffic reached 3.64 million, up 10.5% compared to August 2023 levels.

    In detail, both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s respective figures by 6.8% and 12.1%.

    Overall, in the first eight months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 21.26 million passengers, an increase of 13.9%.

    Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, increased by 7.8% and 16.6% respectively.

