Athens International Airport: 10.5% increase in passenger traffic in August

A surge in passenger traffic at Athens International Airport during August 2024, recording an increase of 10.5% compared to August 2023 levels.

According to Athens International Airport data, passenger traffic reached 3.64 million, up 10.5% compared to August 2023 levels.

In detail, both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s respective figures by 6.8% and 12.1%.

Overall, in the first eight months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 21.26 million passengers, an increase of 13.9%.

Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, increased by 7.8% and 16.6% respectively.

