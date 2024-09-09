Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Monday, September 9

    TIF measures: See live the details of the increases in wages, pensions, benefits

    Greek News 1 Min Read
    tif-measures:-see-live-the-details-of-the-increases-in-wages,-pensions,-benefits
    TIF measures: See live the details of the increases in wages, pensions, benefits

    The beneficiaries of the package of measures announced by the Prime Minister at the TIF, which unfolds from now until the end of 2025 and approaches 1.4 billion euros, are being presented by the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis

    The new measures include permanent pay increases in the public and private sectors, targeted increases in benefits, extraordinary benefits for pensioners, relief for freelancers and many other interventions.

    - TIF measures: See live the details of the increases in wages, pensions, benefits appeared first on ProtoThema English.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Get in touch: sofokleous10.gr@gmail.com