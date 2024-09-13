airbnb:-annual-rental-of-a-property-in-greece-does-not-exceed-24-days

“Across Greece, a typical Airbnb host rents out a home for just 24 nights a year, and more than one in two report that the additional income from this activity helps them maintain their homes,” said Valentina Reino, Head of Public Policy for Southern Europe at Airbnb, in response to the government’s announcement of new regulations on short-term rentals in Greece.

She emphasized, “We recognize the challenges faced by certain neighborhoods in Athens—where tourist traffic is particularly concentrated or housing availability is rare—and we want to work with the Greek government on targeted and proportionate solutions that will help balance the benefits of hosting with the needs of these areas. Airbnb has been working with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) since April 2021 to provide all its data from listings in the country, a landmark agreement for best practices across Europe.”

