over-30,000-beneficiaries-will-find-housing-with-“my-home-1-&-2”

The number of loans granted under the “My Home” program has reached 7,123, totaling €685 million to date. According to a joint press conference by Deputy Minister of National Economy, Mr. Nikos Papathanasis, and Minister of Social Cohesion and Family, Ms. Sofia Zacharakis, the loans are expected to reach 9,155 by the end of the year, with the budget rising to €1 billion. Combined with the “My Home 2” program, which has a budget of €2.4 billion, the total number of loans will reach 30,000 beneficiaries.

Mr. Marinakis highlighted that the goal is to enhance housing. “We are targeting young people and those looking to start families. These announcements are not the beginning but a continuation of government initiatives,” he emphasized.

Minister Sofia Zacharakis noted that Greece has joined the group of European countries facing housing shortages that pressure families. “The causes are many, and our government is tasked with finding solutions. Our initial interventions began in 2019,” she stated.

She also mentioned the “My Home I” program, where 7,123 loans have been disbursed. In response to a question about the program’s beneficiaries, she noted that 67% of the loans have been granted to individuals with incomes ranging from €12,000 to €24,000.

The new housing policy includes initiatives such as the second “My Home” program, funded with €2 billion from the Recovery Fund. Loan interest rates will be half the commercial rate, facilitating home purchases, with income criteria potentially being expanded.

In Thessaloniki, renovations will begin by the end of the year. For public employees’ housing, a special study is underway to assess the needs of all municipalities. In 2023, needs reported by municipalities for doctors and teachers in 31 island municipalities exceed 3,000 individuals. “We are working on corrective measures,” said Ms. Zacharakis.

The “Upgrade My Home” program, with a budget of €400 million from the Recovery Fund, is also part of the new housing policy.

The restrictive measures for Airbnb that will apply in the centre and around Athens from 1 January 2025, the “My House 2” programme, which is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025, the new and enhanced renovation programmes, the social counter-rent, as well as initiatives to open up closed properties will be specified.

