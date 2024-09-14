Fraport Greece: Over 25.6 million passengers at 14 regional airports in 8 months

Passenger traffic at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece reached 25.64 million passengers in the eight months of this year, up 6.4% compared to the same period last year.

The month of August, the “warmest” month for the Greek summer, moved at a similar pace with a total passenger traffic of 6.53 million, up 6.1% compared to the same month in 2023.

Specifically, based on the data for the period January-August 2024 at the 14 regional airports (Aktion, Chania, Corfu, Kavala, Kefalonia, Thessaloniki, Zakynthos, Kos, Mykonos, Mytilene, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos), international traffic increased by 6.2% to 20.4 million passengers and domestic traffic by 7%, to 5.28 million.

By airport and among the largest island destinations, the performance of Rhodes airport is impressive, reaching 4.9 million passengers in the eight months of the year with an increase of 13.4% compared to the same period last year. Of these, 4.29 million were international traffic, recording an increase of 14.4%.

Of the 14 regional airports, the one in the capital is the one with the highest passenger volume, exceeding 4.9 million passengers (+4.3%) for the eight-month period this year, of which 3.3 million were international traffic (+2.8).

