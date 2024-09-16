kefalogianni:-20-euros-cruise-tax-per-passenger-disembarking-in-mykonos-and-santorini

The die is cast for the per-passenger cruise fee. As Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni announced, the fee per passenger disembarking at Mykonos and Santorini will be 20 euros, while 5 euros will be at other ports that cruise ships call.

Prices are valid from 1 June to 30 September.

The Ministry of Tourism estimates that the total revenue is expected to reach 50 million euros. One third of the revenue will go to the municipalities, one third to the Ministry of Shipping and one third to the Ministry of Tourism.

Cruise companies have not officially reacted but executives at the recent Seatrade Med 2024 international cruise conference:

“There must be stability in fee increases. These increases must be done strategically, through dialogue and with a clear timetable, projecting a positive image to companies and investors. For Greece, especially after the recent announcements, a stable investment environment is critical. Companies have no objection to increases, as long as they do not jeopardise their operations and the good reputation that Greece has gained in the sector. It was discussed that they should not project the image that the investment environment in the country can change overnight,” adding:

“Increases in port charges and services to the levels of the wider Mediterranean region are necessary to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Greek ports. However, they must be done in a staggered manner with dialogue and of course with timely information to cruise companies, so that they can plan their activities accordingly. The increases should be accompanied by a clear program and timetable for improvements in port infrastructure and facilities, ensuring the long-term viability and competitiveness of Greece as a destination.”

The cruise companies are scathingly commenting on the fact that everything was decided behind closed doors without any dialogue between the government and the cruise groups or with local stakeholders.

- Kefalogianni: 20 euros cruise tax per passenger disembarking in Mykonos and Santorini appeared first on ProtoThema English.