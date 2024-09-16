Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the Civil Aviation Authority rose 5.4%, according to provisional statistics for the eight months January-August 2024.

In particular, the total number of passengers handled (international and domestic passenger arrivals and departures) in the first eight months of the year reached 8,184,830 passengers, compared to 7,762,918 passengers in the same period of 2023.

According to CAA data, the state airport of Heraklion “Nikos Kazantzakis” served 1,674,908 passengers in August this year, an increase of 4.6% compared to last year. At the same time, the most significant increases in passenger traffic at the CAA’s airports in August 2024 compared to last year were recorded at Kasos Airport +60.4%, Milos Airport +36.3% and Sitia Airport +29.8%.

A +9.1% increase compared to last year is also shown in passenger traffic for the first eight months of 2024 for all airports in the country that operate commercial flights (39 airports: 24 CAA, 14 FRAPORT GREECE, AIA). Specifically, the total number of passengers in the period January – August 2024 reached 54,769,867, compared to 50,191,061 passengers in the corresponding period of 2023.

Regarding the number of aircraft movements (arrivals and departures of domestic and international aircraft) in the eight months of 2024, for all 39 airports in the country whose air traffic control is mainly exercised by the CAA, there was an increase of +6.8% compared to the corresponding period of January – August 2023. In particular, 415,121 flights were carried out, compared to 388,579 flights in the eight months of 2023.

- Passenger traffic increased by 9.1% in the eight months at all Greek airports appeared first on ProtoThema English.