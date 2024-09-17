airbnb:-new-obligations-for-owners-with-minimum-surface-area,-“property-morphology”,-disinfections,-fire-extinguishers

New obligations, by law, are coming for property owners who make available short-term Airbnb-type rentals. The government and especially the Ministry of Tourism are setting parameters such as minimum property floor area, ban on basements, fire safety, mandatory disinfections, liability insurance, etc.

At a joint conference of the Ministers of National Economy, Development and Tourism, it was announced that a new legislative regulation is being prepared that will define the minimum operational standards and safety conditions that must be met by owners who have properties on short-term rental platforms.

The recommendations of both the Hotel Chamber of Greece and the Association of Short Term Rentals will be used as the basis for the framework of specifications. Specifically, the Hotel Chamber of Greece has proposed to the government the following operational specifications for short-term leases:

– The property is leased in its entirety.

– A room may be rented only in the main residence of the lessor where the lessor is present.

– Property area of at least 12 square meters for the room and 25 square meters for the apartment or residence.

– The property must have natural lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning or heating.

– No underground and semi-basement spaces.

– Maximum number of rooms: 8 per property, with a maximum number of persons depending on available sleeping space (2 beds per bedroom).

– Hygiene and fire safety certification by an engineer.

– Liability insurance.

– For apartments in apartment buildings, elevator certification for professional use will be required.

The Association of Short-Term Rental Property Companies agrees to the adoption of minimum operating standards and safety conditions, and supplements with the following measures:

– Mandatory presence of a fire extinguisher.

– Signage indications for escape from the accommodation.

– Presence of a first-aid kit and first-aid box, with renewal every six months and check before each check-in.

– Compulsory sanitary disinfection of the accommodation, with the relevant certification posted.

“Our members already apply this practice seamlessly. We point out that disinfecting an apartment does not solve the problem in common areas, such as apartment buildings.”

In addition, it is proposed to consider a number of conditions for accommodation, including:

– Smoke detectors.

– Mandatory presence of a safety relay and installation declaration.

– Methods of blackout in any room with a bed.

– Heating, cooling, air conditioning of energy class A+ or ceiling fan.

– Information on medical assistance (printed or digital), as well as first aid telephone numbers in printed or digital form within the rooms.

– Non-slip surface in the bathtub or shower.

– Equipment for the preparation of makeshift meals, depending on the number of beds.

– Refrigerator with freezer.

The Ministry of Tourism will have the final say, which will proceed with the legislative regulation of the package of specifications that will eventually be decided.

