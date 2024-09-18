The Greek government is entering the markets today after Moody’s rating agency upgraded the outlook for the Greek economy.

As announced by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), an Auction will be held today for the re-issuance of Greek Government Bonds (10-year maturity), fixed rate 3.375%, maturing June 15, 2034, in dematerialized form,

The purpose of the reissue is to satisfy investment demand and at the same time to facilitate the operation of the secondary bond market.

The amount to be auctioned will be up to EUR 250 million and the settlement date will be Wednesday 25 September 2024 (T+5).

Only Principal Dealers will participate in the auction by submitting, through the HADAT, exclusively up to 5 competitive bids

Only competitive bids will be accepted in the auction.

- Hellenic Public Debt: The Greek State exits to the markets today with the re-issuance of a 10-year bond appeared first on ProtoThema English.