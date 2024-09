Αν-το-Ισραήλ-εισβάλει-στον-Λίβανο-θα-έχουμε-σκηνές-«Αποκάλυψης»-προειδοποιεί-ο-πρέσβης-της-Βηρυτού-στο-Λονδίνο

We are at the start of a new phase in the war – we are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena and our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. To do so, the security situation must be changed. pic.twitter.com/Hy2sD1jnq9

— יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 18, 2024