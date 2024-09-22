Ouzo: Leading the way in spirits exports

Ouzo leads the way in exports of Greek alcoholic beverages, maintaining its leading position in the first half of 2024 with Germany absorbing at least 43% of exports. Recent Eurostat statistics compiled by the Association of Greek Spirits Producers (SEAOP) show that Greek ouzocontinues to hold the lead. Although it has to compete with similar drinks from countries such as Italy, Spain, France, etc., ouzo has established itself internationally due to its high quality. In the last five years it has shown a 45% increase in value and 8% increase in quantity.

Ouzo continues to steadily maintain the first place in exports of Greek alcoholic beverages, occupying in the first half of 2024, 59% of the value and 71% of the quantity of all exports of Greek spirits. In particular, the first half of 2024 shows a percentage increase of 7.3% in value and 3.6% in quantity compared to the corresponding half of 2023. European countries continue to hold the lead in value and quantity among all ouzo destination countries. Germany leads the way with 43% of the total in value and 46.6% in quantity, followed by Bulgaria with 20.3% in value and 16.5% in quantity, and in third place is Iraq with 19.3% in value and 19.8% in quantity.

At the same time, the export trend of tsipourou/tsikoudia is remarkable. In particular, although they have a small share (about 2% in value and 1% in quantity) of total exports of alcoholic beverages produced in Greece, they constitute a constantly rising category. In fact, in the last five years (2020-2024) they record an increase of 99% in value and 62% in quantity. The first half of 2024 shows a slight increase of 7% in value while the quantity decreased by 10.3% compared to the first half of 2023.

It should be noted that exports of chipur/chicory to third countries showed a significant increase of 61.1% in value and 31.2% in quantity, compared to the same period in 2023. A slight decrease was recorded in exports of tsipouro/cichoudia within the EU27 in the first half of 2024 , which in percentage terms translates into 6.6 % in value and 19 % in quantity compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Germany is the leading destination for tsipouro with a 46.4% , share of the total in value terms. Albania follows in second place with 12.6% and the USA in third place with 10.6%.

Increased exports of Greek alcoholic beverages

According to statistics compiled by the SEAOP, the distilling and distilling industry appears to be one of the most extroverted, highlighting the Greek tradition around the world, while it is a driving force for the domestic economy with an upward trend in exports. More specifically, overall, Greek spirits exports in the first half of 2024 showed a positive sign in both value and quantity, in contrast to European exports, which in the same period suffered a 7.75% decline in value. The Greek distillery/distillery has, once again, demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming obstacles and highlighting the undeniable quality of Greek alcoholic beverages both nationally and internationally.

According to the latest Eurostat data processed by SEAOP, the distillery/distillery sector remained in the first half of 2024 one of the most extroverted, against the international uncertainty, showing an overall increase in exports of Greek alcoholic beverages (within the EU-27 & to third countries) by 12.5% in value and 0.4% in quantity compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

At the same time, the course of exports of Greek alcoholic beverages in the first half of the year, from 2019 to 2024, shows that exports have a significant upward trend in value and a sluggish increase in quantity, which is not insignificant A comparison with the last five years shows this year a longitudinal increase in exports of Greek alcoholic beverages in value by 61.4%, but also in quantity by 12.8%.

It is worth mentioning that the average export price of Greek alcoholic beverages continues its upward trend, especially after Covid-19. The average price in the first half of 2024 increased overall by 12.1% (3.2% to third countries & 14.4% within EU-27), compared to 2023.

In terms of export destinations, EU-27 member states, consistently hold the largest share of Greek spirits exports, with around 80% in value and volume. In the first half of 2024, EU-27 member states absorbed 77.8% of the value and 78.1% of the quantity. The total value of exports of Greek alcoholic beverages in the first half of 2024, increased within the EU-27 by 11.4%, in contrast to the quantity in which there was a slight decline of 2.6% (compared to the first half of 2023). Regarding the share of exports directed to third country markets, there was a remarkable increase in shipments, which stood at 16.5% in value and 12.8% in quantity compared to the same period in 2023.

Regarding the most important destination countries of Greek alcoholic beverages inside and outside the EU in terms of value for the first half of 2024, Germany continues to be the top destination for Greek alcoholic beverages, accounting for 44% of the quantity and 37% of the value of all exports. In second place is Bulgaria, to which shipments decreased by 1.6% in value and 16% in quantity compared to the first half of 2023. In third place is Iraq, which, unlike Bulgaria, exports of Greek alcoholic beverages, as shown by recent Eurostat data, seem to follow a steady course.

