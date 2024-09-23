EU: Greece to receive €101.53 million from solidarity fund for damage caused by storm “Daniel”

Greece will receive €101.53 million from the EU’s Solidarity Fund to address the destruction caused by Storm “Daniel,” following a decision by the Council of Ministers.

Specifically, the Council agreed to mobilize the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to provide assistance to Greece, Italy, Slovenia, Austria, and France for six natural disasters that occurred in 2023. This aid will come from the EU’s 2024 budget.

The Solidarity Fund will be mobilized for a total amount of €1.02854 billion in commitment and payment appropriations, including €231.78 million in advances, allocated as follows:

€101.53 million to Greece for damage caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel in various locations in central Greece, particularly in the Thessaly region in September 2023, including an advance of €25.38 million.

€446.64 million to Italy for assistance after flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Emilia-Romagna in May 2023 (€378.83 million), including an advance of €94.71 million, and in Tuscany in October and November 2023 (€67.81 million).

€428.41 million to Slovenia for flooding caused by heavy rainfall across the country in August 2023, including a €100 million advance.

€5.20 million to Austria for flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the southern regions in August 2023.

€46.76 million to France for flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the former Nord-Pas-de-Calais region in November 2023, including an advance of €11.69 million.

