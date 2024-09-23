lamda-development:-how-the-commercial-&-infrastructure-projects-in-ellinikon-are-progressing

By the end of the month, the excavations for the country’s largest shopping center, which will be ready in 2027 within the Ellinikon project, are expected to be completed, while in the infrastructure sector, namely the flood protection works, 2024 will be the first milestone for the completion of works on the very important Trachona Stream.

As LAMDA Development states in its latest corporate presentation (September 2024), especially for the two major commercial developments within Ellinikon, ”The Ellinikon Mall” and ”Riviera Galleria”, for the former, 96% of the total volume of excavations completed within the current month by AKTOR has already been completed.

The management took the decision to “enlarge” the shopping center’s premises from 90,000 square meters to 100,000 square meters, increasing the number of stores to 350 “following the high demand recorded by prospective tenants, Greek and foreign franchises”, the presentation said.

By the end of August, the terms of the lease agreements for 63% of the premises have been advanced, with the aim of reaching 70% by the end of the year.

