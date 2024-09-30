The Medium Term Structural Fiscal Plan 2025-2028 is presented by the Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis along with Deputy Minister Thanos Petralia.

The minister said the deficit will remain well below the common European targets, sending a message of confidence to the markets.

At the same time, he added that the Greek economy is able to achieve reasonable primary surpluses.

More specifically, the primary surpluses to be achieved are similar to those of 2024, i.e. 2.4% and in any case lower than the Commission’s initial direction.

This is because this year the budget and the economy are outperforming, he stressed.

Solid GDP growth

The minister stressed that the growth forecast is conservative because “we want to be fully aligned with the EU.”

Hatzidakis added that a number of international organisations are forecasting higher growth rates.

“Greece will continue to have one of the highest growth rates in the EU,” he said.

Despite conservative forecasts, nominal GDP is expected to grow from about 232 billion euros in 2024 to 272 billion euros in 2028, the minister said.

- Hatzidakis: Stable GDP growth appeared first on ProtoThema English.