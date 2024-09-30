Motor Oil: takes legal action against the Competition Commission’s fine

Motor Oil has announced an appeal to the courts against a fine imposed by the Competition Commission.

In a relevant statement it specifically states the following:

“The Competition Commission today announced the imposition of a fine against our Company, citing obstruction of the ex officio inspection carried out at the offices of Motor Oil Hellas Group of Companies in September 2021.

We fully respect the institutional role of the Commission, but we strongly disagree with its decision considering that the previous leadership has made a mistake.

Both the Company’s Board Members and its staff have fully cooperated with the Authority and facilitated the audit conducted in full compliance with their obligations or requested obligations. This, moreover, is also stated in the Commission’s documents.

During the audit, Commission staff requested to visit and inspect the private premises of the CEO that is not included in the premises where Motor Oil and its group companies conduct their business (it is the premises of a third company that leases space in the same building as MOH).

For this exaggeration, we consider that the Competition Commission’s decision is based on incorrect and unproven assumptions about alleged incidents that took place during their audit and, consequently, our Company will appeal to the Court of Justice.”

