This is the new mega “green” project at the port of Thessaloniki

One of the most anticipated projects in the port of Thessaloniki is now in the construction phase with the aim, according to its staff, to become another of the new “landmarks” that will highlight the new, more modern image of the capital city.

The reason for the reconstruction of the old PAEGA building, which will be completely transformed and will give way to a “green” office complex with a project that has been undertaken to “run” by Dimera Land & Property Investments Ltd, of the Ivan Savvidis Group. The latter, it has been revealed, had last year entered into a contract for the sub-concession of the PAEGA building with the Thessaloniki Port Authority on the part of the property owner, also linked to the Savvidis group.

The subject of the contract is the reconstruction, development, management and exploitation of the building for office and supporting uses of health care shops. As previously announced, the annual consideration corresponds to 410 thousand euros (34 thousand euros/month) plus 1% per year surcharge excluding VAT, with a contract term of 15 years and the possibility of extension for 13 years.

