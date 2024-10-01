Close Menu
    Eurostat: 3% inflation in Greece in September – 1.8% in the Eurozone

    Inflation in Greece was 3% in September, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.

    In the Eurozone, the consumer price index rose by 1.8% in the same month.

    As for the main components of inflation in the Eurozone, services are expected to have the highest annual rate in September (4.0%, compared with 4.1% in August), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.4%, compared with 2.3% in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with August) and energy (-6.0%, compared with -3.0% in August).

