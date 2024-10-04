Australian-owned investment group Macquarie, which is well-known in Greece after acquiring 49% of DEDDIE, bought 50% of Enel Green Power Hellas to co-manage the renewable energy plants in operation and is focusing on financing Sea.

It has been involved in the financing of Greek shipping interests since 2017 with its first client Leo Patitsas, which has a large shipbuilding project underway that includes 19 ships of various types.

Vyronas Kritikos is responsible for Greece, while Marc Hari is the head of the Shipping division worldwide.

At an event organized by the group, yesterday, Thursday, October 3, in Alimos, Ana Plecas asset management and head of investments in Greece was also present.

From the side of Greek shipowners, we saw the chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee, Charalambos Fafalios, Leo Patitsas, Georgios Giuroukos, Alex Hadjipateras, Ismeni Panagiotidis, and Georgios Souravlas.

- Macquarie Group Focuses on Investment and Financing in Greek Shipping Industry appeared first on ProtoThema English.