Davos 2025: A Cretan woman pulls the strings for major economic deals in Monaco (video – photos)

A Greek woman, specifically from Crete, is taking charge of the most significant economic deals of the principality at the world’s largest economic forum, Davos. From January 20-24, she will be the head of the Monaco House, which operates under the auspices of Prince Albert and the government of Monaco.

Irini Vantaraki is the face of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as she takes on the role of promoting one of the most powerful and wealthy principalities.

This strategic partnership between the Greek woman and the Principality aims to showcase Monaco on the global stage.

The booth will highlight Monaco’s international profile, attract foreign investments, enhance its credibility, and promote its cultural heritage through events. The Monaco House will host exclusive experiences, including private panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking events at its facilities.

This is the first time that the Principality, which is historically linked to Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier, is “diving” into the deep waters of Davos by investing in its outreach.

During Davos, Prince Albert will arrive in this Swiss corner accompanied by his government, including his Prime Minister and some ministers like Frederic Genta.

The Monaco team will also be joined by 35 millionaires from the Principality. The dynamic Irini Vantaraki promises that the unparalleled glamour of Monaco will adorn the Swiss Alps and will lead to strong deals that will leave their mark.

Irini Vantaraki – The Familiar Greek Woman of Davos

Irini Vantaraki is a powerful woman in the business world. She is, among other roles, the Founder and CEO of AVADAR Transatlantic, a company at the forefront of mediation and management of international projects. Her position in the business field is anything but coincidental; it is the result of a long career marked by successful collaborations with globally renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton and Marlborough Gallery. Furthermore, she has worked with international investment groups like ARTOC Group, based in Cairo, Egypt, which is associated with the international investor Shafik Gabr, a businessman known for his significant philanthropic efforts.

A Greek woman who maintains friendly relations with Heads of State, Ministers, and Investors from around the world. She has the ability to connect people, fostering business collaborations, which she will showcase at the upcoming Economic Forum in Davos this January.

Irini Vantaraki was the one who took over the Greek House in Davos two years ago, connecting Greek entrepreneurs and significant Greek brands with heads of state, ministers, bankers, and businessmen from other countries. The goal was to further expand their presence abroad.

It’s not easy to convince her to talk about herself. She is not a typical career woman from Greece. Her agenda includes over 3,500 names of powerful individuals from around the world. She doesn’t boast, yet she excels in a male-dominated field, that of lobbying and international relations. Irini Vantaraki is the person who, communicates the international image of both Greece and Monaco with vision.

The head of Monaco House Davos admits to Lemon Social Eye: “It is well-known that the World Economic Forum is – if not the most important – one of the most significant gatherings of global political, academic, economic, and business leadership, where the international agenda is set. Monaco this year, with a rich agenda of meetings and a strong team of entrepreneurs, will be the hotspot of the promenade, as the sparkle of the Casino of Monaco, F1, the famous yacht club, the Oceanographic Museum, and dozens of family offices and heads of international organizations will be at the heart of global events and international developments. Monaco aims to become the central point for international meetings on issues of peace, artificial intelligence, tourism and international investments. A place for international dialogue.”

The principality of Monaco is heading to Davos with very high ambitions.

