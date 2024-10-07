costis-hatzidakis-attends-eurogroup-and-ecofin-meetings:-key-topics-on-eurozone-competitiveness,-digital-euro,-and-climate-finance

Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance, Costis Hatzidakis, will travel to Luxembourg today to participate in the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings.

On Monday, 7 October, the Eurogroup will meet to discuss the competitiveness of the eurozone, the European Capital Markets Union, the digital euro, and preparations for the eurozone summit scheduled for 18 October.

The ECOFIN meeting on Tuesday, 8 October, will cover the progress of the Recovery Fund’s implementation, with expected approvals for the revised national plans of Portugal and Lithuania. Other key topics include the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Semester, and the coordination of European positions ahead of key global events such as the G20 Finance Ministers meeting (23-24 October) and the IMF’s annual gathering (21-26 October). Additionally, the Council is expected to adopt conclusions on climate finance in anticipation of the upcoming 29th United Nations climate change conference (COP29), to be held from 11-22 November.

During these meetings, Hatzidakis will also hold discussions with European officials.

