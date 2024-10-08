Ministry of National Economy Reports 75.7% Surge in Debt Arrangements for September

Both new applications and debt settlements through the extra mechanism for debt settlement recorded a significant increase in September compared to the same month in 2023. More specifically, new debtor requests to the out-of-court mechanism were 5,522 and a total of 1,504 new arrangements were made for debts of more than 383 million.

As the Ministry of National Economy and Finance points out, this is an increase of 52.2% in new applications from the 3,628 of September 2023 and 75.7% in new debt arrangements compared to 856 in the same period last year.

In total, 23,713 successful arrangements for initial debts of 7.9 billion settled through the out-of-court mechanism by the end of September are recorded, significantly up from the 8,804 successful arrangements for initial debts of 3.26 billion by the end of September 2023.

