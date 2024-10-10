Protothema.gr has once again become a case study by Google, thanks to the successful integration of the Gamesnacks gaming platform into its website.

According to Google, “Protothema.gr, the leading Greek news website, sought to increase user engagement, time spent on site, and revenue. Recognizing that news content alone was insufficient to achieve these goals, they implemented Gamesnacks, a gaming platform supported by Google and integrated with Google Ad Manager.“

Thus, the goal of the Protothema.gr team was to find innovative ways to boost reader interest and increase user engagement, while also offering an enhanced browsing experience.

After conducting studies and research, they concluded that the best approach was to turn to gaming, which would enhance and upgrade the user experience while also increasing revenue. For this purpose, they chose Gamesnacks, a platform offering a wide variety of games that was easy to integrate into Protothema.gr and GAM.

By using the Gamesnacks platform, Protothema.gr achieved remarkable results: 10,000 users play games on the site daily, while total time spent on the site increased by 69%. Additionally, viewability reached 98%, and eCPM increased by 40%, significantly improving ad revenue.

The seamless integration of the platform across all pages of Protothema.gr, in collaboration with Cloudevo.ai, offers readers an engaging gaming experience, enhancing their overall website navigation.

You can view the related case study below or click here.

- Protothema.gr became once again a case study by Google – The positive results from the integration of gaming appeared first on ProtoThema English.