United Airlines: expands its direct flights from Athens to the US for summer 2025

United Airlines announced today the expansion of its seasonal flights with daily direct connections from Athens to the USA for the summer of 2025.

The airline will increase its weekly flights to New York/Newark from 7 to 10 (pending government approvals) and will also resume flights to its hubs in New York/Newark and Chicago O’Hare three weeks earlier than usual. Just a year after launching its Athens to Chicago O’Hare route in May 2024, United will upgrade the route to a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, offering over 30% more seats compared to the Boeing 787-8 previously used.

In addition to the third daily seasonal direct route between Athens and Washington, United’s total seat capacity from Greece to the U.S. will increase by nearly 30% for the summer of 2025.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our services between Athens and the U.S. for 2025,” said Marcel Fuchs, Managing Director International Sales at United Airlines. “The nearly 30% increase in seats from Athens next summer is excellent news for our Greek customers, offering them even better travel options and more connections to 120 destinations across America via our U.S. hubs.”

According to the company’s announcement, the expansion of seasonal flights from Athens is part of United’s largest international expansion in its history, adding 11 new flights and eight new destinations for its customers next summer. Starting in May 2025, United will launch five new flights from its New York/Newark hub to destinations not served by any other U.S. airline, including Bilbao in Spain, Palermo in Italy, Nuuk in Greenland, and Madeira and Faro in Portugal. The airline is also adding three new routes from Washington/Dulles, including year-round service to Dakar, Senegal, and new seasonal flights to Nice and Venice.

Additionally, United is introducing new flights from Tokyo/Narita to Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia, and Koror in Palau—destinations not served by any other U.S. airline. These new flights will connect seamlessly with United’s Pacific services from Tokyo/Narita to five hubs in the continental U.S.

Many of the new flights will be available for purchase on United.com and the United app in the coming weeks.

- United Airlines: expands its direct flights from Athens to the US for summer 2025 appeared first on ProtoThema English.