repeal-of-business-levy:-what-it-means-for-property,-income,-benefits,-and-insurance-taxes

Starting this year, the long-standing “business levy,” introduced in 2011 as a temporary tax during Greece’s first bailout, is being abolished. Originally designed to reduce the number of inactive tax identification numbers, it has since become a controversial fixed tax burdening all professionals, regardless of their actual earnings. This abrupt repeal provides relief to employees with freelance contracts, but it remains in place for companies and professionals challenging their tax status.

The repeal, announced by the Minister of National Economy and Finance, benefits hundreds of thousands of individuals who will no longer pay this levy, starting from 2025, sooner than previously promised.

Key Points:

Freelancers, especially those on “block” contracts, will no longer face this annual €500 charge.

The tax will continue for businesses until at least 2027.

New measures may follow in the upcoming tax reform bill, including changes to tax returns, incentives for early filing, and penalties for late submissions.

