The Greek budget shows a 8 billion euro primary surplus in the January-September 2024 nine-month period on a cash basis, compared with 5.3 billion euro in the same period last year.

This development, according to data from the Bank of Greece, resulted in the central government’s cash balance showing a surplus of 1.870 billion euros compared with a deficit of 494 million euros in the corresponding period of 2023.

The positive fiscal picture is mainly due to a significant increase in revenue of the regular budget, which stood at €49.269 billion, up from €44.851 billion last year. As for the expenditure of the regular budget, it stood at 43.665 billion euros, up from 43.438 billion euros in the January-September 2023 period.

Finally, an increase to €6.1 billion, compared to €5.8 billion last year, is shown in the interest payments made by the Budget for servicing Public Debt.

- Bank of Greece: Primary surplus of €8 billion in the 9 months of January – September appeared first on ProtoThema English.