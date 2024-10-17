Theodorikakos: “We are doing everything to put a brake on the prices of basic goods – 26 major companies under inspection for 2,500 product codes”

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos emphasized that he has made it clear from the start that they will do everything possible and remain open to any serious and positive proposal to curb prices, especially for food and essential goods. Speaking on SKAI 100.3 radio, Theodorikakos said, “From the first day, I asked industry and supermarket representatives to contribute through acts of social responsibility.”

Regarding his meeting with New Democracy MPs, the minister explained, “I requested this meeting myself, although I see the MPs every day, and my door is always open. The MP represents the people, so I make time daily to meet with them. We work with everyone. I organized this because on Monday at 6:30 PM, I will present, with the participation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, proposals, strategies, and policies for the country’s productive reconstruction. I wanted to meet with the MPs beforehand to understand their views. In this regard, the unity and support are very strong.”

He also mentioned that “a range of issues was raised, and I asked for their suggestions. I even told them that I am determined to do whatever is necessary to bring producers into the local markets. I want to discuss with the regional governors to find ways to get producers into the local markets and enhance citizens’ direct access to their products. The driving force is the interest of society, and we will do whatever is necessary.”

Mr. Theodorikakos noted that since the summer, the situation with prices has improved. From May to August, prices were 1-2% lower on average compared to last year. “Day by day, week by week, month by month, we are fighting this battle. We are fully aware of the market conditions.” He specifically mentioned the success of the “school basket,” where prices were 10% lower than last year, and they hope to apply this approach to a wider range of products. “This concerns everything, from food items to basic household essentials.”

He also said that “we are on a trajectory where the issue of continuous product price increases has been curbed, and we have stopped the major wave of price hikes. The goal is to continue lowering prices through both social responsibility and market inspections.”

Mr. Theodorikakos emphasized that the battle is daily on all fronts. A significant inspection is currently underway for 26 major companies, which are being checked for 2,500 product codes to determine whether they have exceeded prices compared to December 2021. The process is extensive, and it will take time to complete, but it will yield results.

He specifically addressed the price of oil, noting that it has increased by 60% since last year and accounts for 2.4% of food inflation. The main reason for this sharp increase, he explained, is that Spain, which produces half of Europe’s oil, suffered tremendous damage, causing prices to skyrocket. This year, things seem to be going well, but the full impact will only be seen after the olive oil harvest is completed and the oil is processed and hits the shelves.

