Unemployment fell by 60,387 people (-7.2%) in September 2024 compared to the same month last year (832,713), while the rate was reduced even compared to August 2024 (843,542), which is considered the peak of the tourist season.

The total number of people registered in the register of the DYPA for the month of September 2024, amounted to 776,326 people. Of these, 447,877 (57.7%) are long-term unemployed.

– Men amount to 254,658 persons (32.8%) and women amount to 521,668 persons (67.2%).

– The 30-44 age category has the largest number of registered persons among the age categories, which amounts to 245,063 persons (31.6%).

– The educational level of secondary[1] education brings together the largest number of registrants among the educational levels which amounts to 361,207 persons (46.5%).

Among the regions of the country, the Region of Attica and the Region of Central Macedonia recorded the largest number of registered persons, which amounts to 274,759 persons (35.4%) and 157,879 persons (20.3%) respectively.

The total number of subsidized unemployed[2], for the month of September 2024, (refers to the number of beneficiaries who were paid within the respective month) amounts to 173,940 persons, of which 168,102 (96.6%) are common unemployed and other categories of subsidized unemployed and 5,838 (3.4%) are seasonal workers in tourism professions. Men amount to 52,689 (30.3%) and women to 121,251 (69.7%).

Of the total number of subsidized unemployed, 133,113 (76.5%) are commoners, 1,443 (0.8%) are builders, 5,838 (3.4%) are seasonal tourism workers, 826 (0.5%) are seasonal others (agricultural), 32,456 (18.7%) are teachers and 264 (0.2%) are other.

- Unemployment fell by 7.2% in September appeared first on ProtoThema English.