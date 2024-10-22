Eurostat: Greece second in the reduction of public debt

At 163.6% of GDP, debt in Greece rose to 163.6% of GDP in the second quarter of 2024, from 165.4% in the first quarter and 172.5% in the second quarter of 2023. In the eurozone, debt reached 88.1%, according to Eurostat data.

Greece’s public debt as a percentage of GDP fell in Q2 this year by 1.8 percentage points compared to Q1 and by 8.9 p.p. compared to Q2 2023.

At the same time, the country recorded the second-largest annualized debt reduction. However, it remains first in terms of debt-to-GDP ratio, followed by Italy at 137% and France at 112.2%.

According to preliminary Eurostat data, Greek debt stood at €369.442 billion in the second quarter of this year. Most of it consists of loans (118.3% of GDP), bonds (42.2%) and a small part (3.1%) of currencies and deposits.

The largest increases were recorded in Finland (+5.2 p.p.), Estonia (+4.7 p.p.), Latvia and Poland (both +4.1 p.p.), Austria (+3.1 p.p.), Belgium (+2.3 p.p.), Romania (+2.2 p.p.) and Slovakia (+1.0 p.p.).

